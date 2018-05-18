Video Footage Shows Lyndhurst NJ Transit Driver Counting Cash Behind Wheel

A passenger on an NJ Transit bus that departed from Lyndhurst released footage of the driver counting cash while driving.

NJ Transit officials are investigating the incident that occurred on Route 3 in Seacaucus Saturday, NJ.com reports .

Passenger Aston Smith tweeted the video Saturday.

The incident occurred at 4:54 p.m. on a bus from Allwood to Lyndhurst to North Bergen, the tweet says.

There were between 20 and 30 passengers on board when the driver counted the cash in his hands, NJ.com said citing Smith.

"I didn't feel safe," she told the station.

