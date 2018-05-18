Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Lick It Or Not: Scratch 'N Sniff Postage Stamps
news

Video Footage Shows Lyndhurst NJ Transit Driver Counting Cash Behind Wheel

Cecilia Levine
Facebook @cecrl Email me Read More Stories
Aston Smith captured her NJ Transit bus driver counting cash while driving a bus that had left from Lyndhurst. The bus was driving on Route 3 through Seacaucus.
Aston Smith captured her NJ Transit bus driver counting cash while driving a bus that had left from Lyndhurst. The bus was driving on Route 3 through Seacaucus. Video Credit: Aston Smith (Twitter)

A passenger on an NJ Transit bus that departed from Lyndhurst released footage of the driver counting cash while driving.

NJ Transit officials are investigating the incident that occurred on Route 3 in Seacaucus Saturday, NJ.com reports .

Passenger Aston Smith tweeted the video Saturday.

The incident occurred at 4:54 p.m. on a bus from Allwood to Lyndhurst to North Bergen, the tweet says.

There were between 20 and 30 passengers on board when the driver counted the cash in his hands, NJ.com said citing Smith.

"I didn't feel safe," she told the station.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.