Beloved Northvale Diner employee Henry Molina died this month. He was 28 years old.

Born in El Salvador, he is the second of two sons -- a joyful and happy boy who always looked on the bright side of life.

Well-known for working at the Northvale Diner, Henry was a hard worker and a caring person with whoever touched his life.

