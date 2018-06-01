Contact Us
Bergen Community College Student Nail Yalcinlar Was Infectiously Happy

Cecilia Levine
Main Street will feel much quieter without Nail Yalcinlar of Paterson.
Main Street will feel much quieter without Nail Yalcinlar of Paterson. Photo Credit: GoFundMe

Nail Yalcinlar was often seen singing and dancing to his music around Paterson -- always with a smile on his face.

The 28-year-old died on June 1, leaving his circle of loved ones devastated.

"Everyone's eyes on Main Street will be looking for you," Tolga Cetin said in a Facebook post.

Cetin started a GoFundMe for Yalcinlar's family, which had raised  more than $6,000 as of Sunday evening.

Yalcinlar, formerly a Bergen County Community College student, was remembered for his innate ability to cheer people up.

"Will always remember you smiling up and down Main Street," Omer Ors wrote.

"I will miss seeing you walk at Clifton Park every day blasting your music singing and dancing," Dilara Kalendar said.

