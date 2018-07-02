Burial Saturday For Ramsey Motorcyclist Known As Top-Notch Business Owner

A popular Ramsey business owner killed in a motorcycle crash last weekend will be buried this Saturday.

Kasey "KC" Checke, 49, was known locally and beyond at the "no-one-does-it-better" custom exhaust specialist.

"Great guy would give you the shirt off his back," wrote fellow business owner Paul Pinajian of Wyckoff. "I always sent people to him that would get ripped off elsewhere and he ALWAYS did the right thing."

"Best custom exhaust shop around," added Tony Phukhue Esteban of the Bronx. "Sad news."

Checke, 49 -- who owned and operated KC's Kustom Exhaust and Auto Service on Franklin Turnpike -- was driving a 2008 Harley Davidson that collided with a 2017 Jeep Wrangler on a Hawthorne street.

He was pronounced dead at his scene.

His passenger, Kimberly Stoll, 57, of Hawthorne, was rushed to St. Joseph's Regional Medical Center, where she succumbed to her injuries before dawn Tuesday .

Checke grew up in Naches, WA, before moving to Ramsey at 16. He headed back west to California for a few years and eventually returned to Ramsey.

He is survived by his wife, Tracy Checke; daughters Jessica and Kara Checke; parents Linda Checke and Raymond Checke; sister Kathleen Laino; niece Danielle Laino; nephews Nicholas and Michael Laino and the numerous friends who meant everything to him.

He was predeceased by his brother, Kraig McBay Checke; uncle Cole Cochrane; grandmother Betty Cochrane and stepfather Kendall McBay.

Visiting hours are from 2-9 p.m. this Friday at the Van Emburgh-Sneider-Pernice Funeral Home in Ramsey.

Interment at the Maryrest Cemetery in Mahwah will be at 11:30 a.m. Saturday.

