Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

obituaries

David Martell Of Little Falls Dies, 28

Cecilia Levine
Facebook @cecrl Email me Read More Stories
David Martell of Little Falls.
David Martell of Little Falls. Photo Credit: David Martell

David B. Martell, Jr. of Little Falls died on Saturday, July 7. He was 28 years old.

Born in Ridgewood, David lived in Utah prior to moving to Little Falls ten years ago.

He is survived by his partner Ginay Granda; children Aiden and Lennox; parents David B. Martell Sr. and Beverly (nee Orr) Valletta; stepfather, Art Valletta; and grandmother Beverly Dill.

He will also be survived by his siblings Gina Dziak, Teresa Ford, Jessica Valletta, and Arthur Valletta IV; aunts and uncles Steven Martell and his wife Laurie, Edward Martell and his wife Patricia, and Bruce Orr; along with several nieces and nephews.

Services were held July 11 and 12.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.