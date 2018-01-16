DeAnna Pasciuto Of Wayne Dies At 38

WAYNE, N.J. – DeAnna Lee Pasciuto of Wayne passed away on Monday, January 15, following a courageous battle with cancer. She was 38.

DeAnna, whose maiden name was Stark, was raised in Ledgewood and lived in Morris Plains, before she and her husband Mike settled in Packanack Lake in Wayne in 2010, where their children Anthony and Ava were born.

“DeAnna was extremely active in the Packanack community where she was known and loved by many people,” her obituary states.

She coached and played in an adult soccer league, was an avid New York Giants fan, “adopted” the New York Yankees to make her husband happy and was a fan of Bruce Springsteen.

“Nothing was more important to her than caring, nurturing, and spending time with her family. She and Mike both cherished their ten years of loving and loyal marriage together,” her official obituary states. “DeAnna was an extraordinary person who touched the lives of many people.”

DeAnna is survived by her husband Mike, their children Anthony and Ava, her sister and brother-in-law Dawn and Steve Gessner, her parents Joann and Thomas Stark, her mother-in-law and father-in-law Richard and Johanna Pasciuto, her brother-in-law and sister-in-law and Stephen and Nancy Pasciuto, and brothers-in-law Richard and Larry Pasciuto, as well as a large extended family.

She graduated from Morris Catholic High School in 1997, then earned her Bachelor’s Degree in Biology and her Master’s Degree in Physical Therapy from Richard Stockton University. She went on to work for Advanced Rehabilitation Therapy in Springfield, then Atlantic Healthcare in Morristown, until her illness prevented her from working.

“She was taken too soon from this life and will be sincerely missed by everyone that knew her,” her obituary states.

Friends and loved ones may visit with the family from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday, January 19, at the VanderMay Wayne Colonial Funeral Home, 567 Ratzer Rd, Wayne. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, January 20 at 12 p.m. at Immaculate Heart of Mary RC Church, 580 Ratzer Rd, Wayne.

Those planning a donation in DeAnna’s name are asked to consider St Jude Children’s Research Hospital, Memorial Processing, 501 St Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959, or March of Dimes Foundation, Donation Processing Center, P.O. Box 673667, Marietta, GA 30006.

