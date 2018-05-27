Contact Us
Final Facebook Post Of Passaic Woman Killed In Crash Will Break Your Heart

"Smile because life is giving me reasons to spare 💕🙏🏻." ~ Liiz Berdejo Photo Credit: Liiz Berdejo
Berdejo, 29, was killed when her car slammed into a Route 3 guardrail Memorial Day Weekend. Photo Credit: Liiz Berdejo

"Smile because life is giving me reasons to spare 💕🙏🏻."

That was Elizabeth Berdejo's final public Facebook post along with a photo of her smiling before her life tragically ended in a car accident on Saturday.

More than $3,400 had been raised for her funeral service on a GoFundMe as of Tuesday afternoon.

Authorities this weekend said they were trying to determine why the Nissan Altima driven by 29-year-old Berdejo slammed into a guardrail at the westbound intersection of westbound Route 3 with Route 21 in Clifton, killing her.

Friends and family remembered Berdejo as a happy person with a smile.

"Its still shocking you're qone but it was amazinq meeting you always laughing & showing that smile," Vanessa Leon wrote on the GoFundMe.

"You're in a better place now, you will be your kid's guardian angel forever."

Arrangements have not yet been set.

CLICK HERE TO DONATE.

