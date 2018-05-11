Contact Us
obituaries

Former Bloomingdale Firefighter Kevin Stalter Dies, 48

Cecilia Levine
Kevin Stalter of Bloomingdale.
Kevin Stalter of Bloomingdale. Photo Credit: The Morrison Funeral Home

Kevin K. Stalter of Bloomingdale died May 8. He was 48 year old.

Born in Pompton Plains, Kevin was the owner and operator of Stalter Mechanical. He formerly worked as a Bloomingdale volunteer firefighter.

Kevin was predeceased by his father, Donald E. Stalter, and brother, Kurt Stalter.

He is survived by his mother, Stella Stalter, his fiancé, Tracie Marquart; siblings Donald Stalter Jr., Michelle Stalter and fiancé Scott Crum and Melissa Barnes and husband Edward; and his faithful companion, Philo.

Burial was at Mount Rest Cemetery in Butler.

