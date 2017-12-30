Fort Lee Soldier, 34, Killed In Afghanistan New Year's Day

FORT LEE, N.J. — U.S. Army Sergeant Mihail Golin of Fort Lee was killed New Year's Day during an operation in Nagarhar Province in Afghanistan. He was 34 years old.

“Sergeant First Class Mihail Golin served our nation with courage and distinction, and his death is a loss that will be felt across New Jersey,” Sen. Cory Booker said.

“Let us honor Sergeant Golin’s extraordinary courage by reflecting on his commitment to the nation he loved, and by recognizing the profound debt of gratitude we owe to him and to his family for their sacrifice.”

