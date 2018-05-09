Contact Us
obituaries

Franklin Zhinin Of River Edge Dies, 31

Cecilia Levine
Franklin Zhinin of River Edge.
Franklin Zhinin of River Edge. Photo Credit: Funeral Home

Franklin P. Zhinin of River Edge died on Wednesday, May 9. He was 31 years old.

Zhinin was a social worker for Fundamentals Inc. of Lancaster, Pennsylvania.

He is predeceased by his father, Sagrado Zhinin.

He is survived by his wife, Karina (nee Acevedo); mom Maria Pene of Hackensack; siblings Sandra Zhinin of Hackensack and Jorge Zhinin of Hackennsack; nieces and nephews Edgar, Nelsi, Melissa, Bryan and Isabella.

Visitation is Saturday, May 12 from 6 to 9 p.m. at Gentile Funeral Service in Hackensack.

Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 11:30 a.m. on Monday, May 14 at Holy Trinity R.C. Church in Hackensack. Burial to follow at George Washington Memorial Park in Paramus.

