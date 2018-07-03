Iraq War Veteran, Bergen County Native Chaz Bellina Jr. Dies, 34

Bergen County native Chaz Frank Bellina Jr. died July 3 in Palm Harbor, Fla. He was 34 years old.

Born in Ridgewood, Chaz was a disabled U.S. Army veteran having served in the Iraq War in 2009 and 2010. His service dog Diesel was his best buddy.

More than $6,400 had been raised for Chaz' funeral expenses on a GoFundMe as of Friday afternoon. Any additional funds will go toward the Wounded Warrior Project.

Chaz was preceded in death by his father, Charles Frank Bellina, who died May 29.

He is survived by his son, Dante, who he loved with all his heart.

Chaz is also survived by his mother, Nancy Bellina; sisters Jessica Bellina and Dana Bellina Green; brother Christopher Bellina; former wife Lisa Bellina; nephews Brandon, Dylan, Ryan and Logan Green; cousins cousins Stephanie Bellina, Jennifer Bellina Perrotta, Allyson Raulet Barnhart and Patrick Raulet and many other loving relatives and friends.

A wake is scheduled from 3 to 9 p.m. Monday, July 9 at the Petrik Funeral Home in Bogota. The funeral and burial will be private.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Chaz Frank Bellina Jr.'s name can be made here.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.