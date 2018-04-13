Jeff Matthews Of Hasbrouck Heights Dies, 18

Jeff Joseph Matthews of Hasbrouck Heights died on April 10 surrounded by his family. He was 18 years old.

Jeff was born in St. Joseph’s Hospital, Paterson, to Robert and Kathy (nee Chapman) Matthews.

Though he struggled his entire life with special needs, Jeff’s sense of humor was legendary; he spread smiles and laughter wherever he went. Though he became extremely ill in the last few months, his battle was fought with the utmost bravery.

Jeff is survived by his parents, Robert & Kathy; his sister Shannon; his paternal grandparents, Florine and Robert, Sr. (deceased) Matthews; predeceased by his maternal grandparents, Joseph and Frances Chapman; survived also by his devoted aunts and uncles: Joseph Chapman; Penny (nee Chapman) and Ken Fine; Mark Chapman and Marie Jo Tirados; Paul and Joyce Chapman; John and Sonia Chapman; Robert Chapman (deceased) and Grizelle Chapman; Mark and Patti Matthews; Monica Andolino; and Michael Andolino.

He is also survived by his cousins: Michelle and Peter Charuza; Joseph and Cara Chapman; Miles Chapman; Kat and Steffan Luettchau; Kelly and Anthony Grasso; Jonathan, Peter Max, Michael and Jillian Chapman; Adam, Julie and David Chapman; Mark, Jr. and Ryan Matthews; Brianna, Danielle and Michael, Jr, Andolino; as well as second cousins, Harvey and Darwin Luettchau; and Tabetha Charuza.

Interment was at George Washington Memorial Park Cemetery in Paramus.

