Karolina Furdyna Of Passaic Was Effortlessly Hilarious, Kind

Karolina Furdyna of Passaic died after a valiant nine-year battle with cancer on May 26. She was 23 years old.

"You had such a bright future ahead and I can’t imagine what struggle you put up with this liver cancer."

Her family members encouraged loved ones she left behind to share their best memories of her in a Facebook post announcing her death.

"I never knew her very well but every time I crossed her path, she was nothing but incredibly funny, nice, and welcoming," one person wrote.

"Even in our minor interactions she left such an amazing impression and I looked up to her immensely."

"I will never forget how intelligent, brilliant, funny, and unique you were," another said.

"You had such an amazing and entertaining personality and you never cared what others thought. You made history class, my most despised class, interesting and honestly you were the only reason I looked forward to that class.

Born in Mielec, Poland on July 20, 1994, to Edward and Anna (Mazur) Furdyna, she and her family came to the United States in 2000.

Affectionately known as Rachellle (yes, with three Ls), Karolina was salutatorian of her graduating high school class at Passaic County Technical Institute in 2012.

In 2017, she graduated from the Stevens Institute of Technology with her degree in electrical engineering. Karolina had earned many trophies and awards for dancing and more recently choreography and teaching dance. S

She was an accomplished improv sketch comedian and loved to play board games.

Karolina is survived by her parents, Anna and Edward Furdyna; maternal grandparents, Maria and Boleslaw Mazur; paternal grandparents, Maria and Jan Furdyna; and many aunts, uncles and cousins. She is also survived by her devoted boyfriend, Kai Wu.

Interment was at St. Mary's Cemetery in Saddle Brook.

