Keith Alberque of Hawthorne Dies At 31

Lauren Kidd Ferguson
Midland Park Barber Keith Alberque poses with his daughter Mikaela.
Midland Park Barber Keith Alberque poses with his daughter Mikaela. Photo Credit: GoFundMe

HAWTHORNE, N.J. – Keith R. Alberque of Hawthorne passed away on Monday, Jan. 1. He was 31.

Alberque, born in Teaneck, was a barber at Morali Barber House in Midland Park.

He is survived by his wife Ashley and daughter Mikaela, as well as his mother Roberta Alberque Massey and her husband John and his father Kevin Ciparro and his wife Jin. He is also survived by his siblings Jon, Mark and Trey Ciparro and grandmother Josephine Brescia.

“Keith was a talented man with a heart of gold. He was not only an incredible father, husband and son, but a great friend as well,” states a GoFundMe page created to raise money for his daughter’s college fund, as well as his funeral expenses.

Alberque donated time to children in Paterson by giving free haircuts, states the page that had raised nearly $14,000 by Monday afternoon.

A viewing will be held on Tuesday, Jan. 9, from 2 to 4 p.m. and 7 to 9 p.m. at DeLuccia-Lozito Funeral Home, 265 Belmont Ave., in Haledon. A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, Jan. 10, at 10 a.m. at St. Gerard’s R.C. Church in Paterson, with people meeting at the funeral home at 9 a.m.

CLICK HERE to donate or leave a message of condolence.

