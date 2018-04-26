Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Franklin Lakes Girl, 16, Killed By Train In Clifton
obituaries

Lodi Mom Jennifer Erickson Of Lodi Dies, 42

Cecilia Levine
Facebook @cecrl Email me Read More Stories
Jennifer M. Erickson of Lodi died peacefully on Thursday, April 26. She was 42 years old.
Jennifer M. Erickson of Lodi died peacefully on Thursday, April 26. She was 42 years old. Photo Credit: Vander Plaat Funeral Home

Jennifer M. Erickson of Lodi died peacefully on Thursday, April 26. She was 42 years old.

Born in Wayne, Jennifer was very close with her family and loved going to family gatherings over the years. She was a hard worker and always succeeded at her job.

She was recently employed at GEM Recovery Systems in Oradell.

The most important thing in the world to her are her children Alexa and Brayden. She would do and has done everything she can for them and enjoyed every second of it.

Jennifer loved music and attending concerts. In addition to her two cherished children, Jennifer is survived by her loving mother Angela Betts; dear father William Pizappi; brother Bryan Duess; paternal grandmother Mary Alice Fox and many aunts, uncles and nieces.

CLICK HERE FOR SERVICE INFO.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.