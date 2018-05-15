Marissa Harmon Of Hillsdale, 23, Remembered As Animal Lover

Marissa Harmon of Hillsdale died on May 16. She was 23 years old.

Marissa was an animal lover, tending devoutly to her dear cats, Smokey, Bandit and Snooks.

She graduated from Pascack Valley High School and most recently worked as an inventory manager for Jack Daniel's Audi in Upper Saddle River.

Visitation is Monday, May 21 from 2 to 4 p.m. ad 7 to 9 p.m. at the Becker Funeral Home in Westwood. A Celebration of Marissa's life will be held during the evening calling hours with private cremation to follow.

Marissa is survived by her mother, Heather; grandparents Robert and Patricia; siblings Daniella and Robert D'Angelo; uncles Keith and Craig; boyfriend Derek Bach as well as her large, loving family and friends.

