Medical Technician Lauren Poepper Of Clifton Dies At 31

CLIFTON, N.J. – Lauren Lynn Poepper of Clifton died on Dec. 21. She was 31.

Poepper was born in Passaic and was a lifelong resident of Clifton. She was a medical technician and certified phlebotomist who also loved working with animals.

“Lauren will be remembered for her loving nature, outgoing personality, caring heart and unconditional devotion to her family and friends,” her obituary states.

Poepper was predeceased by her mother, Patricia (Bates) Poepper and Opa, Ronald Bates.

She is survived by the love of her life, her wife, Sarah Signer, by her father, Ralph Poepper, by her Omas, Jean Bates and Karen Poepper, and her Opa, Rolf Poepper all of Clifton, by an aunt, Sonia Elston and husband, Michael of Oakland, by an uncle, Ronald Bates and his fiance, Tracy Trovato of Belleville, by in-laws, Susan and David Signer of Ceres, CA, by cousins; Megan, Ryan and Emma, and by relatives in Germany.

