Navy Veteran Daniel Barker Of Wayne Dies, 41

U.S. Navy veteran Daniel Barker of Wayne died Thursday, May 24. He was 41 years old.

He was proud to have served aboard the USS Gettysburg. Dan enjoyed bowling, visiting New Jersey Landmarks, and trips to Gettysburg.

Daniel is survived by his parents, William “Bob” Barker and Linda Barker; and his brother Andrew Barker also of Wayne.

Visitation is May 29 from 4 to 8 p.m. at the VanderMay Wayne Colonial Funeral Home in Wayne.

Services will be private.

