New Jersey Funeral Set For Paul Zito III Of Australia, 40

Funeral arrangements have been scheduled for Garfield native Paul "Paulie" F. Zito III, who died on June 23 in Queensland, Australia . He was 40 years old.

Visitation will be from 2 to 4 p.m. and 7 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, July 17 at the Patrick J. Conte Funeral Home, Inc. in Elmwood Park.

A funeral service is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. on July 18 at the funeral home, with a Funeral Mass to follow at St. Leo’s R.C. Church at 9:30 a.m.

Interment will be at the George Washington Memorial Park in Paramus.

More than $28,000 had been raised on a GoFundMe as of Tuesday morning to pay for associated costs.

Remembered for his smile and know for his generosity, Paulie lived in Fair Lawn before moving to Bargara, Australia with his family.

He attended Holy Name School in Garfield and was the very last graduate of Paramus Catholic Boys’ High School, class of 1995, before the school became coeducational. He also attended Bergen Community College.

Paulie held many different jobs in the U.S., including track coach and landscaper with his late uncle, Thomas Zito (known as “Tommy”).

Most recently he had been a field technician with Verizon for many years. He also worked the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade for several years, which offered him many stories to tell about transporting and assembling floats, running into celebrities (literally) and using the Museum of Natural History as his base.

Upon moving to Australia, he built an extremely successful landscaping business, operating a franchise called Jim’s Mowing-Bargara.

A talented artist, Paulie created action figure coloring books for his children. Formerly a member of Paramus Elks Lodge, Paulie made friends quickly both in the U.S. and Australia. At a gathering, where there was laughter, Paulie was often at the center of it telling a joke or a story.

Paulie is survived by his son Holden (6), twins Aurora and Killian (4); wife of ten years Erin; parents Heidi and Paul Zito, Jr.; sister Kristen and husband Mike Kaminski and their son Luke; sister Ashley and husband Tom Rowe; brothers Joseph and Andrew; as well as many aunts, uncles, cousins; and many close friends in the U.S. and Australia.

