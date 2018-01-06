Organs Of Late Pompton Lakes Woman Will Help Others Live

POMPTON LAKES, N.J. — Danielle A Black of Pompton Lakes died suddenly at St. Josephs Hospital on Jan. 2. She was 32 years old.

The family asks that donations in her memory be made to the NJ Sharing Network Foundation, as Danielle's concern for others was demonstrated through her final wish to be an organ donor.

Danielle was born April 23, 1985 in Hackensack Hospital to Kim (Lane) -- her best friend -- and the late Paul A. Black. Danielle was a graduate of Pompton Lakes High School class of 2003 and she held a Bachelor's Degree in Psychology from William Paterson University.

She was a dependable and protective sister of her brother and an intensely loyal friend.

Danielle had a larger than life personality that touched the lives of everyone she knew.

She was outspoken and never afraid to share her thoughts with the people around her.

Danielle loved to laugh and always lit up the room whenever she went. She was a parishioner of St. Mary's Church in Pompton Lakes. She was a passionate fan of the Dallas Cowboys and a dedicated pet owner of her dog, Zeus.

Danielle is survived by her mother Kim (Lane) Black; brother Paul Patrick Black; stepfather Paul Collins; grandparents Harry and Marilynn Lane; uncle Dan and aunt Laurie Lane; and aunt Karen and uncle Ken Black.

Danielle is predeceased by her father Paul A. Black and her grandparents John and Mary Black.

Services were Jan. 7.

