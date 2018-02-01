Contact Us
Paramus Firefighter Nick Anzalone Dies, 27

Cecilia Levine
Cecilia Levine
Nicholas Anzalone, 27.
Nicholas Anzalone, 27. Photo Credit: Nick Anzalone

PARAMUS, N.J. -- Nicholas Anzalone of Paramus died on Jan. 28. He was 27 years old.

Nicholas, formerly of Lodi, was a member of Spring Valley Fire Co. # 2 in Paramus and a parishioner of Annunciation R.C. Church.

He is predeceased by grandparents Charles and and Frances Anzalone and Nina Teitz.

He is survived by his parents, Dean and RoseMary Anzalone; siblings Katie and Lauren Anzalone; and many aunts and uncles.

Donations can be sent to the Paramus Police Department #NotEvenOnce Opiate Awareness Program on Carlough Drive.

