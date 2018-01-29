Pascack Valley High Grads Mourn Classmate Shanon Pasternak, 20

HILLSDALE, N.J. -- Pascack Valley High School graduate Shanon Pasternak died on Jan. 21. He was 20 years old and had been living in Clifton.

His former classmates from PVHS have raised more than $3,600 on Shanon's memory , to be donated to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.

He was born on Nov. 26, 1997 in the New York Catskills, where he lived until he was six years old.

He spent his school years in Hillsdale, where he graduated from Pascack Valley High School. Shanon was then accepted by S.U.N.Y. New Paltz, where he was attending college.

Shanon was a great lover of the outdoors, a great companion on any activity and most importantly, was loved by all those who knew him.

Shanon is survived by his mother Beda of Clifton; sisters Vanessa and Vivian (John); brothers Robert, Kenny (Dorothy) and Ronald (Donna).

He adored his nieces and nephews; Katie, Emily, Sara, Rachel, Daniel, Jonathan and Josh.

Internment was held at the B’nai Israel Jewish Cemetery in Clovesville, NY.

