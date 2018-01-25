Peter Cyran Of Pompton Lakes Dies, 43

HALEDON, N.J. -- Peter Cyran of Pompton Lakes died unexpectedly on Jan. 22. He was 43 years old.

Peter was born March 17, 1974 in Passaic. He lived in Haledon and was formerly of Pompton Lakes and Las Vegas. He was employed by KMR Fire Protection in Bloomingdale as a sprinkler fitter.

Peter is survived by his beloved parents Peter and Lynn; his devoted grandmother Amelia Sowa; his loving brother Shawn Michael; his wife Jenn Cyran; his dear aunt Dee Warmolts; and his cousins Dina and her husband Steve Feneck, and Kendra Warmolts.

There will be a memorial Mass on Tuesday, Jan. 30, at 10 a.m., at Our Lady of Consolation R.C. Church in Wayne.

Cremation will be private.

