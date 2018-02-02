Pine Bush HS Grad, College Football Player Roland Smith Dies At 20

Roland LaShain Smith III of Montgomery died on Tuesday, Jan. 30. He was 20.

The cause of death was cardiac arrest, which occurred while he was playing basketball, according to a GoFundMe page that has raised more than $10,000.

He was born on Nov. 18, 1997 in Astoria Queens.

After moving to Middletown with his family in 2003, Roland attended Truman Moon Elementary School. He then attended Crispell Middle School in Pine Bush, and graduated from Pine Bush High School in 2015.

In 2016 Roland began studying Criminal Justice at Hudson Valley Community College where he also played football. He transferred to Orange County Community College for the 2017-2018 school year to pursue Liberal Arts.

Roland worked for his family company A Class Transportation, and also worked at H&M.

Roland played football, basketball, baseball and ran track in high school. He was very competitive and received numerous trophies and accolades. Roland also loved fishing, playing ping-pong, playing video games, singing, dancing, spending time with his girlfriend, playing two on two with his brothers, and going out with friends.

Roland is survived by his father Roland Smith, Jr., his mother Darice Smith, his soul mate Marilyn Lopez, his three brothers, Anthony Campbell (Brianna), Trayvel Smith, and Chauncey Smith, his grandparents Estela Campbell, Roland Smith Sr., and Merrill Smith, his nieces and nephew, Annabella, Madison, and Anthony Campbell, Jr., and hosts of uncles, aunts, cousins and friends.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, Feb. 10 from noon to 4 p.m. at the William M. Gagan Funeral Home Inc. 1525 Burlingham Rd. in Pine Bush. Services will begin promptly at 4 p.m. at the funeral home. Following the conclusion of services, Repast will be offered at 6 p.m. at the Amazing Grace Fellowship Church, 20 Warn Ave. in Pine Bush. Cremation will be private at Poughkeepsie Rural Cemetery. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.wmgaganfuneralhome.com .

