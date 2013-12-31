Pompton Lakes Man Starts GoFundMe For 8-Year-Old Mourning Dad

TOTOWA, N.J. — The community has rallied around an 8-year-old boy from Totowa whose father died Christmas morning.

Exactly $4,000 had been raised for GianLuca Rubestello's education fund as of Sunday on a GoFundMe. His father, Chris, was 37 years old when he died last week.

"Life and Christmas will never be the same again for him, but our family will try our very best to keep him busy and happy through his growing years," said the campaign's founder, Paul Rubestello.

CLICK HERE TO DONATE.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.