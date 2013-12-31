Contact Us
Pompton Lakes Man Starts GoFundMe For 8-Year-Old Mourning Dad

Cecilia Levine
GianLuca Rubestello's father, Chris Rubestello of Totowa, was 37 when he died.
GianLuca Rubestello's father, Chris Rubestello of Totowa, was 37 when he died. Photo Credit: Chris Rubestello
The father-and son.
The father-and son. Photo Credit: GoFundMe

TOTOWA, N.J. — The community has rallied around an 8-year-old boy from Totowa whose father died Christmas morning.

Exactly $4,000 had been raised for GianLuca Rubestello's education fund as of Sunday on a GoFundMe. His father, Chris, was 37 years old when he died last week.

"Life and Christmas will never be the same again for him, but our family will try our very best to keep him busy and happy through his growing years," said the campaign's founder, Paul Rubestello.

CLICK HERE TO DONATE.

