Pregnant Wayne Woman Dies Of Heroin Overdose, 20

WAYNE, N.J. — The family mourning the loss of a 20-year-old Wayne mom-to-be is shedding light on the addiction epidemic that tragically took her life.

"For those struggling with addiction or a family member of an addict: addiction is a family disease," the family wrote on Justyna Dolegowski's obituary.

She died on Jan. 16, six months pregnant with her baby.

"One person may use, but the whole family suffers. Heroin will kidnap you, raise you, take your soul and return only your body to your family."

She and boyfriend Robert Mlynarski were anxiously anticipating the birth of their son, Christian Mlynarski.

"You are not alone."

The two met through family friends and have had an unbreakable bond since the day they met. She had recently been baby-shopping with her sister and was excited to be buying clothes and planning for Christian’s arrival in April.

Justyna was a 2015 graduate of Wayne Valley High School. She enjoyed swimming at Tomahawk Lake, walking near the water at Hoboken, Belmar Beach and the boardwalk. Any place with water was where she was happiest.

More than $7,400 had been raised as of Saturday morning on a GoFundMe in Justyna's memory.

"Real Housewife of New Jersey" Dolores Catania posted: "With my deepest sympathy," on the page.

"Almost all of us know somebody who has lost someone they love to heroin overdose," her obituary reads.

"Addiction is so hard to understand. The desire to use never goes away and the addict battles that desire every single day. It is not their fault, the drug takes over the brain and they have no choice.

"Addiction is the only prison where the locks are on the inside, but before you can break out of prison you must realize you are locked up. No matter how far you have gone, you can turn around before it is too late.

"Always remember that in some way or another, you are somebody’s angel, even if you do not realize it. They love you and think of you even if you do not hear it every day. Trust that there is love all around you even if you cannot feel it. You are not alone."

Justyna is survived by her parents; Malgorzata “Margaret” Dolegowski of Wayne, and Janusz Dolegowski of Wallington, her sisters; Iwona, Beata, Hanna Dolegowski, and her brother Bart Strzelczyk, her boyfriend; Robert Mlynarski of Clifton, as well as a large family of aunts, uncles and cousins.

Visitation will be Saturday, Jan. 27 at the Vander May Wayne Colonial Funeral Home from 2 to 5 p.m.

