R. Casey Van Brookhoven or Wyckoff Dies At 36

WYCKOFF, N.J. – R. Casey Van Brookhoven of Wyckoff died on December 27. He was 36.

Van Brookhoven was born in Ridgewood and was the owner and operator of Connected Brazilian Jiu Jitsu in Franklin Lakes.

Van Brookhoven is survived by his father Craig Van Brookhoven of Wyckoff, his mother Judith V. Biegel of Antellope, CA, his sister Kaylan Beckman and her husband Ryan of Wanaque, and his loving companion Jennifer Falco of Wyckoff.

