Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: PHOTOS: Meet Gwen, And The Demarest Police Officers Who Delivered Her
obituaries

R. Casey Van Brookhoven or Wyckoff Dies At 36

Lauren Kidd Ferguson
Facebook @lkiddferguson Email me Read More Stories
R. Casey Van Brookhoven of Wyckoff owned Connected Brazilian Jiu Jitsu in Franklin Lakes.
R. Casey Van Brookhoven of Wyckoff owned Connected Brazilian Jiu Jitsu in Franklin Lakes. Photo Credit: Vander Platt Funeral Home

WYCKOFF, N.J. – R. Casey Van Brookhoven of Wyckoff died on December 27. He was 36.

Van Brookhoven was born in Ridgewood and was the owner and operator of Connected Brazilian Jiu Jitsu in Franklin Lakes.

Van Brookhoven is survived by his father Craig Van Brookhoven of Wyckoff, his mother Judith V. Biegel of Antellope, CA, his sister Kaylan Beckman and her husband Ryan of Wanaque, and his loving companion Jennifer Falco of Wyckoff.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

This is a one time message inviting you to keep in touch

Get important news about your town as it happens.