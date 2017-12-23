Ramsey Husband Mourns Middle School Sweetheart, Wife, Laurie Finch

RAMSEY, N.J. — Laurie Graham Finch of Ramsey died of an aneurysm on Dec. 22, with her husband and brother by her side at The Valley Hospital.

Born and raised in Ramsey, Laurie previously lived in North Carolina, Virginia and Georgia. She returned home in 2011.

"Laurie was the most kindest, generous and loving person," her obituary says. "She was a nurturer through and through and took pride in helping and caring for others."

She is predeceased by her parents “Scotty” and Loretta Graham; and in-laws George and Bernadette Finch.

Laurie is survived by the love of her life, sweetheart since 6th grade and husband of 38 years, Joe Finch; best friend and brother, Bob Graham; sister Marge Paglia; nephew Jeff and niece Jenny.

Visitation will be Dec. 28, from 4 to 5:30 p.m., with service to follow at the Van Emburgh-Sneider-Pernice Funeral Home, 109 Darlington Ave., Ramsey.

In lieu of flowers, "Laurie would want you to reach out to someone in need, hug your loved ones and say I love you," her obituary says.

