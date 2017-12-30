Retired Paterson Detective Donald Greenwood Dies, 81

PATERSON, N.J. — Donald Robert Greenwood died Dec. 30 at St. Joseph's Wayne Hospital. He was 81 years old.

Donald lived in Wayne and worked at the Paterson Police Department, retiring as a detective in 1994. He was a parishioner of St. Gerard Majella R.C. Church in Paterson.

Donald is survived by his wife of 37 years, Susana (Tiu); children Wendy Garritano, Donald Jr. (wife Evonne), Daniel (wife Casey) and Darren (fiancee Cara); grandchildren Violet, Domenic, Emma, Wesley and Evangeline.

Visitation is Wednesday, Jan.3, 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. at Moore's Home for Funerals in Wayne. The funeral will be Thursday, at 9 a.m., with mass at 10 a.m., at St. Gerard Majella R.C. Church.

Entombment will be at Laurel Grove Mausoleum in Totowa.

