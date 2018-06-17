Ridgewood Funeral Service Set For Olympic Legend Anne Donovan

Arrangements have been set for Ridgewood native Anne Donovan, a Hall of Fame basketball star who won Olympic gold medals as both player and coach.

Visitation is scheduled for 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Feeney Funeral Home in Ridgewood on June 28. A public celebration of Donovan's life will be held at Paramus Catholic High School on Saturday, June 30 beginning at 3 p.m.

Donovan died suddenly on June 13. She was born November 1, 1961 in Ridgewood to the late Joseph A. Donovan and the late Anna Donovan Matthews.

She was preceded in death by her stepfather Gerald T. Matthews, brother, Joseph A. Donovan, Jr. and nephew, T.J. DiPiano.

Donovan was an extraordinary basketball player and coach and was the first woman to lead a team to the WNBA championship.

She was inducted into the GTE/COSIDA Academic Hall of Fame and the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame. Donovan was most proud of representing the USA as a member of three Olympic teams including the 1984 and 1988 gold medal squads. She was head coach of the 2008 gold medal team in Beijing, China and coached the Seattle Storm to a national championship in 2006.

Anne was known for her strong faith, courageous spirit and a giving heart. She was valued in her personal and professional relationships for her character, integrity, humility and kindness. She will be remembered by the many people whose lives she touched for her generous spirit.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.