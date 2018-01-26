Ringwood Animal Lover Danielle Gornall Dies, 38

WAYNE, N.J. -- Danielle Gornall originally of Wayne died on Jan. 25. She was 38 years old.

Danielle was a passionate, fun-loving lady with an infectious smile that could light up any room. She loved fashion, shoes and bags.

Danielle worked in the field of law, education and bookkeeping. She loved animals and would hand feed everything from a lone bird to a family of raccoons, raising bunnies and feral cats.

Danielle worked for her uncle and aunt at Ramapo Valley Pools in Oakland and was deeply loved by all of her fellow employees.

She was predeceased by “Pappoo” her grandfather.

She is survived by her husband Roger Bernhammer; mother Elizabeth Biscegliass; father Rick Gornall; step mother Diane; brother Richard Gornall; Aunt Trish, Uncle Doug, Aunt Linda, Uncle Jeff, Brittany, Christopher, Allison, and Jason and Danielle.

She is also survived by DoAnn and Roger Bernhammer; Michele and Sal Costanzo; Denise & Faro Kolenovic; and many loving friends.

Visitation will be Feb. 1 at the Stickle-Soltesz Funeral Home in Newfoundland from 2 to 4 p.m. and 7 to 9 p.m. A prayer service is planned for 8:30 p.m.

