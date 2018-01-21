Contact Us
Saddle Brook Nurse Keith Hubner Dies, 27

Cecilia Levine
SADDLE BROOK, N.J. — Keith Hubner of Saddle Brook died on Sunday, Jan. 21. He was 27 years old.

Keith worked for Valley Hospital and most recently Englewood Hospital as a registered nurse.

He is survived by his parents, Richard Hubner and Dorothy Cervone; best friend and sister Christine Ramos and her husband Omar of Rochelle Park; and brothers Brian and Steven Hubner.

He is also survived by niece and nephews Mason, Lucas and Lyla, and many loving friends.

Visitation will be Jan. 26 at the Vander Plaat Memorial Home in Paramus, from 4 to 7 p.m.

A memorial service will be held immediately following visitation.

