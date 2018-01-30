Services Set For Teaneck Couple Who Died In House Fire

TEANECK, N.J. -- Services have been set for Roseanne and Gerald Ryan, who died when their house went up in flames on Jan. 28.

Visitation will be on Friday, Feb. 2, from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at the Volk Leber Funeral Home on Teaneck Road.

A memorial service will be held at 11:30 a.m. at the funeral home.

The bodies of the 81-year-old couple were found in the rubble, after the blaze burned their house to the ground.

The Teaneck PBA started a clothing drive for the couple's neighbors, a family of five that lost nearly everything after the fire spread to part of their house.

