Teammates Mourn Death Of Wyckoff Soccer Player Ben Landel, 18

WYCKOFF, N.J. -- The Ramapo High School community is mourning the loss of standout athlete Ben Landel of Wyckoff.

The soccer and track star died Jan. 25 after a battle with cancer at 18 years old after a months-long battle with a rare and powerful cancer.

Teammates announced his passing on a GoFundMe page for Landel, which had raised nearly $43,000 as of Friday afternoon.

"Ben taught us all so much during this fight," they wrote. "He was always thinking of how he could help someone else, when everyone else just wanted to help him."

"Words can't desrcibe my emotion right now," peer Max Baker wrote on Twitter.

"You were the greatest, happiest, most outgoing, one-of-a-kind kids I have ever met. I'll love you forever and ever kid and I'll see you again one day. Rip Ben❤️"

Landel was the senior captain on the Ramapo Track Team.

"Ben left an indelible mark on all who knew him and leaves behind a powerful legacy in our track family," the team wrote on Twitter.

Services have not been set.

