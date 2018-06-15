TRIBUTE: North Haledon Mom Nicole Sapena Was 'Nurturing, Devoted'

Nurturing. Loving. Devoted.

Those are just some of the words that friends, neighbors and family used to describe Nicole Sapena of North Haledon, who died on June 5 at 34 years old.

"She was so special in so many ways but most of all, how she loved and nurtured our two little babies," her husband Michael Sapena said.

"Her beautiful and loving spirit will live on in our little angels forever. The love that she gave our family was always overflowing and uncompromising.

"To say we are eternally heart broken doesn’t even begin to express how much we will miss her!"

Friends and neighbors remembered Nicole as an "angel" with a "beautiful soul."

In addition to her husband, Nicole is survived by her daughters Mikaella and Melina. She was the daughter of Hernani Teixeira and Lisa Ciser and granddaughter of Dulce and Manuel Santos and Cesaltina Teixeira.

Condolences poured in.

"I cannot begin to express how sorry I am for your loss," Stacy B. said. "She was an amazing woman and mother!"

"She was a beautiful person and loved her girls and you so much," Judy C. said.

