Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: 3 Injured In Westwood Attempted Murder-Suicide
obituaries

U.S. Marine Bryan Perez Of Prospect Park Dies, 22

Cecilia Levine
Facebook @cecrl Email me Read More Stories
Bryan Perez of Prospect Park.
Bryan Perez of Prospect Park. Photo Credit: Family of Bryan Perez

U.S. Marine Bryan Perez died on June 3 in South Carolina. He was 22 years old.

Born in the Bronx, N.Y., Perez moved to Prospect Park at 14 years old. He achieved the rank of Lance Corporal in the United States Marine Corps.

He is predeceased by his brother, William Ortiz.

Bryan Perez is survived by his wife, Briana Pantoja; his mother, Marelly M. Ortiz and his step father, Wilfredo Ortiz; his sister, Kaylee M. Ortiz; his in-laws, Wanda and Jose Pantoja; great aunt, Irma Crespo; and his godfather, Carlos Perez.

Check back for arrangements.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.