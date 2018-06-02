U.S. Marine Bryan Perez Of Prospect Park Dies, 22

U.S. Marine Bryan Perez died on June 3 in South Carolina. He was 22 years old.

Born in the Bronx, N.Y., Perez moved to Prospect Park at 14 years old. He achieved the rank of Lance Corporal in the United States Marine Corps.

He is predeceased by his brother, William Ortiz.

Bryan Perez is survived by his wife, Briana Pantoja; his mother, Marelly M. Ortiz and his step father, Wilfredo Ortiz; his sister, Kaylee M. Ortiz; his in-laws, Wanda and Jose Pantoja; great aunt, Irma Crespo; and his godfather, Carlos Perez.

Check back for arrangements.

