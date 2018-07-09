Wayne Native Paul Bijelonic 'Kind, Honorable' Dies Suddenly

Kind. Honorable. Caring.

This is how Wayne and Paterson native Pavle "Paul" Bijelonic was remembered by his loved ones. He died suddenly July 9 in North Palm Beach, Fla., at 46 years old.

Paul was born and raised in Paterson and was one of three sons to Novak and Milenka Bijelonic. He spent his formative years with his family in Paterson, then as a teenager, his family moved to Wayne in 1986.

Paul graduated with the DePaul High School Class of 1990 and immediately began school the following semester at Pace University in Pleasantville, N.Y. There, he earned his bachelor’s and graduated with the class of 1995.

Later, Paul would again go back to school and further his education, receiving his master’s degree in project management at Stevens Institute of Technology in Hoboken.

Paul worked in finance for a few years then went to work for his Brother Jerry Bijelonic for approximately five years in the construction business. Subsequent to working with his brother, Paul became a real estate agent and moved to North Palm Beach Florida in 2017.

He was an avid sports fan particularly of the New York Yankees and the Dallas Cowboys. He was devoted to his Orthodox Faith and was a parishioner of St. Sava Church in New York City for many years.

Paul was an extremely kind person, with a huge heart. He was willing to help anyone in need, no questions asked. His family remembers him as being an honorable man, with great integrity, and having a profound love for his family. Paul was a very special person who touched the lives of many people and will be sincerely missed by everyone that knew him.

Paul is survived by his parents Novak and Milenka Bijelonic of Wayne; brothers Gordon Bijelonic of Beverly Hills, CA and Jerry Bijelonic and his wife Gina of Kinnelon, niece Angelina Bijelonic of Kinnelon and nephew Giorgio Bijelonic of Kinnelon; and many aunts and uncles.

Visitation is scheduled for July 13 at the VanderMay Wayne Colonial Funeral home from 4 to 8 p.m.

Funeral services will be held at 9:30 a.m. July 14, at the St. John the Baptist Serbian Orthodox Church in Paterson.

Interment will be in Christ the King Cemetery in Franklin Lakes

