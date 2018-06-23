Contact Us
Wayne Nurse Captured Adventure In Breathtaking Photos Before Deadly Fall

Cecilia Levine
Akil seen here parachuting left an arsenal of breathtaking photos behind. Photo Credit: Burak Akil
Hundreds of photos taken by Burak Akil of Wayne captured his passion for the outdoors. Photo Credit: Burak Akil
Burak Akil: “The mountains speak & the wise man listens" Photo Credit: Burak Akil
Akil photographed national parks, nature preserves and areas around the world that not everyone will have a chance to experience themselves. Photo Credit: Burak Akil

A 27-year-old nurse from Wayne who fell to his death Sunday while climbing a mountain in Wyoming had a clear penchant for photography and the outdoors.

Burak Akil was found dead Monday morning at Teewinot Mountain by park rangers after failing to show up for his shift at a local hospital, according to multiple reports.

The traveling nurse, an FDU graduate, leaves behind a social media page brimming with breathtaking photos of his excursions.

“The mountains speak & the wise man listens," Akil wrote in the description segment of the page.

Akil had a clear passion for sharing his travels with others including Zion National Park, an Alaskan nature preserve, hot air balloons and mosques in Turkey and so much more.

He described himself as an amateur photographer, adventurer and cold smoke addict.

Akil graduated from Fairleigh Dickinson University. He had previously worked at Newton Medical Center in Newton and St. Joseph Medical Center in Paterson.

Check back for arrangements.

CLICK HERE FOR BURAK AKIL'S PHOTOS

