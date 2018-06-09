Wayne Woman Outlived Doctors' Predictions By Nearly Two Decades

Emily Elizabeth Mulraney of Wayne died on Saturday, June 9. She was 21 years old.

Emily was born with a congenital heart defect and as an infant doctors predicted she wouldn’t live beyond the age of two.

Alhough her condition had her in and out of hospitals over the years, she proved everyone wrong with her strong will and determination.

Whenever she was sick she always said, “Don’t worry, I’ll be fine, I always am."

As such, she wanted to spend her life as a child life specialist to assist children in similar circumstances.

Emily was artistically gifted and enjoyed doing voice-overs for online cartoons. Her love of the comic universe was evidenced by her many costumes, love of ComicCon, and the fact that she wore her Harry Potter hat wherever she went.

She graduated from Wayne Hills High School, class of 2014 and was continuing her education at Bergen County Community College in Paramus, determined to graduate.

She was funny, sarcastic, helpful, sweet and kind. She loved her family, was a great friend, told the best jokes and would do anything she could to help others.

She was socially aware beyond her years and politically astute. She beamed with pride the first time she was able to vote. She liked cooking, but the best thing she ever made was reservations at her favorite restaurant E&V in Totowa.

She had many fond memories of growing up in the Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Ridgewood. Her family remembers her on stage in Christmas shows and dancing to her own drum.

Emily was treasured by her mother, Liz Mulraney, and a shining angel to her grandparents, Thomas and Janette Mulraney from Wayne. She is survived by her uncle Thomas and Aunt Meghan Mulraney of Wayne. She will always be remembered by her siblings Jack, Dallas and Caden Kaminski of Greenwood Lake, NY, and her extended family and her friends, including Cody McLaughlin.

Visitation is from 4 to 8 p.m. on June 14 at the Vandermay Funeral Home in Wayne. A 7 p.m. funeral service will be held that evening at the funeral home.

