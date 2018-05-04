Contact Us
West Milford Dad, Beloved Football Coach Ryan Comeau Dies, 41

Cecilia Levine
Ryan Comeau of West Milford died Sunday, May 6.
Ryan Comeau of West Milford died Sunday, May 6 after a courageous battle with cancer. He was 41 years old.

Comeau had been out of work as a teacher at Chatham Day School and football coach at Union High School after being diagnosed in January 2017 with Acute Myeloid Leukemia.

More than $68,900 had been raised for the father of two on a YouCaring page, where he is described as being a fighter and giver.

"There are no words that can capture his love of life, his warrior spirit, his compassion and commitment to those around him, and the light that he truly was for so many," said the page's founder, Monica Blake.

Ryan is survived by his wife Diana, their two children and countless friends, loving family members, students, colleagues and more.

Visitation is scheduled for 4 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, May 10, at the Vander May Wayne Colonial Funeral Home. Services will be 10 a.m. Friday, May 11 at the funeral home, followed by an 11 a.m. Funeral Mass at St. Mary's R.C. Church in Pompton Lakes.

