West Milford Diner Owner George ‘Kenezo’ Smirgadis Dies At 67

WEST MILFORD, N.J. – West Milford Diner owner George “Kenezo” Smirgadis passed away on January 13. He was 67.

Smirgadis was born in Greece and built a wonderful life in America.

He will be remembered for preparing meals that brought people together, giving people special nicknames, handing out candy to all the children who came into his diner and singing classic rock music in his Greek accent.

His family will never forget his strength, generosity, ambition and love.

Smirgadis is survived by his children, Kimberlee and Richard, Cade and Valerie, Nicholas, Sonya and Cody, and Alexandra and Mark. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Joseph, Kyia, Zackerie, Aidan, Cameron, Liam, Kayleigh, Alexis, Cade Drue, Giuliana, Mark, Luke and Owen, his brother Spyro Smergadis, his niece Tonia Smergadis and many other relatives.

He is predeceased by his parents and the love of his life Kathleen Smirgadis “Keneza”.

A wake will be held on Friday, January 19, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. to 9 p.m at Richards Funeral Home, 1440 Union Valley Road, West Milford. Disposition is private.

In lieu of flowers please make donations to the people that helped him the most: West Milford PBA, P.O. Box 125, West Milford, NJ 07480 or West Milford First Aid, P.O. box 387, West Milford NJ 07480.

