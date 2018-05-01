West Milford Mom Mourning Daughter Reveals Addiction's Impact On Family

The mother of a 23-year-old Bloomingdale girl who passed away after several years of battling addiction is raising awareness toward the disease that took her daughter's life.

Ashley Breeze was giving sobriety one last shot. Her reasons to keep fighting were her two kids, Ralph and Isabella.

"She had been working so hard to get her life together for them," Breeze's mom Caroline Denaro of West Milford said.

"She had gone through three different detox programs and had been taking various parenting and life courses. She had been clean for some time now."

But Breeze died suddenly on April 19, and her family suspects it was addiction that ultimately took her life.

On top of the grief Breeze's family is suffering, they are financially depleted.

More than $3,500 had been raised on a GoFundMe for Breeze's two children and her family, who helped her emotionally and financially while in the grips of her disease.

"The family had been fighting the battle with her for two years already," Denaro said.

"As many know with this disease, [the family] has been drained of all their savings already. Paying for rehabilitation services and medical expenses including medications. Let’s not mention all the fines, and legal drama that also came with this problem."

CLICK HERE TO DONATE.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.