10 Years In Fed Pen For Driver Who Trucked 100 Pounds Of Drugs To Clifton

CLIFTON, N.J. -- A Miami man must serve 10 years in federal prison for trucking nearly 100 pounds of heroin, fentanyl, cocaine and more for sale to Clifton.

Sauro D. Estevez Figueredo, 50, was the last of five defendants to plead guilty in the case, admitting last November that he collected the drugs and hauled them in a tractor-trailer to New Jersey.

Because there's no parole in the federal system, he must serve nearly all of the plea-bargained sentence handed down Tuesday in U.S. District Court in Trenton.

DEA agents busted the ring after finding the drug-filled rig parked in Clifton on Feb. 6, 2016, U.S. Attorney Craig Carpenito said.

That afternoon, Edwin Alamo Jr. and Emmanuel Gonzalez, both of the Bronx, showed up and collected nearly 50 pounds of heroin in a suitcase from Alberto Mora of Morriston, FL, Carpenito said.

Porfirio Peralta-Nunez of Jersey City later arrived with two empty bags and left with fentanyl, morphine and heroin stuffed in them, the U.S. attorney said.

There were two more bags in the rig – each containing 22 pounds of fentanyl and cocaine – that Carpenito said "would have been provided to other conspirators if not for law enforcement’s intervention."

All five defendants, including Figueredo, took plea deals from Assistant U.S. Attorneys Meredith Williams of Carpenito's OCDETF/Narcotics Unit and Elaine Lou, chief of his Opioid Abuse Prevention and Enforcement Unit.

Carpenito credited special agents with the Drug Enforcement Administration for the investigation.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.