Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

DV Pilot police & fire

13 Years Later: Bergen Fugitive Captured In Jamaica

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
Davey Scott
Davey Scott Photo Credit: MUGSHOT: Courtesy BERGEN COUNTY PROSECUTOR

FRANKLIN LAKES, N.J. – It took 13 years, but Bergen County authorities secured the arrest -- in Jamaica -- of a "Most Wanted" accused drug dealer who they said tried to run down a police detective.

Davey Scott, 48, was seized by U.S. Marshals early Tuesday in Kingston, where he’d been living and working as a disc jockey under the name “DJ Tallman,” Acting Bergen County Prosecutor Dennis Calo said.

Detectives from Calo’s office, along with the Bergen County Sheriff’s Office and the U.S. Marshal’s Regional Fugitive Task Force had been searching for the Jamaican national since he skipped bail in January 2004.

Scott was living in East Orange when, authorities said, he sold more than 25 pounds of marijuana to an undercover detective in Franklin Lakes.

As officers moved in, Scott hit the accelerator of his car, striking a county detective, Calo said.

He was ultimately arrested on drug charges, as well as aggravated assault on a police officer and hindering apprehension.

Scott fled after posting bail, Calo said.

In 2007, he was added to the Bergen County Sheriff’s “Most Wanted” list.

A judge in Jamaica ordered Scott extradited to the United States to face the charges.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

This is a one time message inviting you to keep in touch

Get important news about your town as it happens.