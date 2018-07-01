4 Feet High & Rising: Allendale Firefighters Rescue Driver From Floodwaters

A pair of wet-suited Allendale firefighters rescued a motorist who was trapped in her car with water up to her driver’s side window -- and rising -- during Tuesday’s storm.

An SUV driver had backed out as police reached the West Crescent Avenue underpass near the Myrtle Avenue intersection, Police Chief George Scherb said.

A 62-year-old Florida, NY driver was stuck, however, with the waterline rising four feet to handles of her sedan, Scherb said.

An officer summoned firefighters as the water continued to rise.

After first throwing her a rope and telling her to keep calm, the firefighters donned water rescue suits and waded in, Scherb said.

They assisted her through the window, then carried her to safety – just as the water reached the roofline of her car, the chief said.

Ambulance personnel checked her out before the woman’s husband took her home, he said.

