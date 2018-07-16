$57G Seized From Couple Driving Through Fort Lee; Charged With Money Laundering

A Jersey City couple is facing money laundering charges after authorities found more than $57,000 in a secret compartment in their SUV during a Fort Lee motor vehicle stop.

Ernie Sosa, a 33-year-old roofer, and Xiomara Castillo, a 32-year-old Uber driver, were arrested and charged with one count of money laundering, a third degree crime, Acting Bergen County Prosecutor Dennis Calo said.

The arrests are the result of an investigation conducted by members of the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office under the direction of Chief Robert Anzilotti.

The couple was released pending a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.