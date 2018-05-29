Contact Us
6th-Grade Girl Accused Of 'Non-Specific' Threat At Palisades Park School

Jerry DeMarco
The written threat was found Thursday at a printer in one of the classrooms at the Lindbergh Elementary School.
Photo Credit: Googlemaps

A sixth-grade girl was responsible for a “non-specific" threat found at a Palisades Park school on Thursday, authorities said.

The Bergen County Prosecutor's Office was determining whether to sign a delinquency complaint against the youngster, while district officials considered what do on their end.

Meanwhile, additional police were assigned on Friday to Lindbergh Elementary School, where the typewritten threat was found at a printer in one of the classrooms on Thursday.

K-9 units from the Bergen County Sheriff's Office also swept the interior and exterior of the building before any students or staff were allowed to enter.

An increased police presence at Palisades Park Junior/Senior High School was among the measures taken a week and a half ago after a "non-specific" threat was found scrawled on a desk ( SEE: Threat Scrawled On Palisades Park Jr/Sr High School Desk Prompts Response ).

That incident remained under investigation.

