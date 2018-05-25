Allendale Police Bicycle Helmet Safety Sweep: Get Prize -- Or Summons

Giving Allendale youngsters who wear their helmets while riding bicycles and skateboards downtown fun prizes was such a success last year that borough police are doing it again – with even more sponsors.

And just like last year, parents of those kids who don’t wear helmets could find themselves in court.

Officers are distributing coupons to young riders under 17 who wear their helmets.

Those chosen get free:

Dairy Queen ice cream cones;

Dunkin’ Donuts doughnuts;

Sky Zone Trampoline Park jump time;

pizza at Village Pizza and Toscana Pizza,

bagels at Bernie's Bagels.

As for parents of youngsters caught not wearing helmets: It’s a warning for the first offense, then a mandatory appearance in Allendale Municipal Court the second time.

Fines range from $25 to $100.

The New Jersey Mandatory Helmet Law requires anyone under 17 on a bicycle or skateboard to wear an approved safety helmet.

Nationally, 840 people were killed on bicycles in 2016, up from 829 in 2015 and 729 in 2014.

Bicycle crash injuries topped 45,000 each of those years.

The most common -- and serious -- type of injury from a fall is to the head, which also is the leading cause of death in such accidents.

Police Chief George Scherb urged parents who ride with their children to “set the example and be good role models by also wearing adult helmets.”

“Everyone riding a bicycle should have a bicycle safety helmet on,” he added.

Parents unsure of helmet specifications and requirements should contact borough police, the chief said: (201) 825.1900 .

