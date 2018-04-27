Alpine Man With Fortified Fort Lee Apartment Gets 5 Years, Forfeits Guns

FORT LEE, N.J. -- A self-described bullion dealer from Alpine was sentenced to five years in prison and ordered to forfeit dozens of guns that authorities found -- along with drugs and compressed gas -- inside a fortified apartment he kept in Fort Lee.

Onn Rapeika waged an online campaign protesting his innocence and accusing law enforcement of corruption before eventually pleading guilty to unlawful possession of an assault weapon in exchange for prosecutors dropping other charges.

He must serve 3½ years of the state prison sentence he received this past Friday before he'll be eligible for parole, Acting Bergen County Prosecutor Dennis Calo said.

Rapeika also must forfeit all weapons and pay fines, the prosecutor said.

Fort Lee police executing a search warrant for drugs at the Linwood Park Co-op in May 2014 discovered a false wall inside an apartment fortified with steel window bars, high-grade door locks and surveillance cameras.

Behind the wall, they said, were 29 guns — including assault weapons — along with thousands of rounds of ammunition.

They also seized a variety of drugs – cocaine, pot, Molly and prescription medications – along with an undisclosed amount of cash and tanks of compressed gas during searches that stretched over two days, authorities said.

The drugs included marijuana wax — a concentrated form of pot made in a lab that contains more than more than 80% pure THC (marijuana’s active chemical), compared with the 20%-30% found in a marijuana leaf, they said.

Also found were food rations, a law enforcement source with direct knowledge of the raid told CLIFFVIEW PILOT . The rations are made in a lab with butane in a lab -- which police said explained the gas tanks.

Rapeika was arrested nearby and indicted four months later.

