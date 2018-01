HAWTHORNE, N.J. -- No injuries were reported after an altar in a Hawthorne church caught fire Sunday morning.

Firefighters removed the still-smoking altar from the Hawthorne United Methodist Church on Lafayette Avenue and used thermal imaging cameras to be sure that flames hadn't extended to any part of the church.

They also ventilated the building.

Boyd A. Loving contributed to this article.

